Long-established Kenilworth estate agents wins top industry award for the fourth time

Gary Simcox, sales manager and Caroline Jones, lettings manager

A family-run and long-established Kenilworth estate agents has won a pestigious award for the fourth time in its history.

Boothroyd & Company, in The Square, was named the Gold Winner Estate Agent in Kenilworth at the 2021 British Property Awards as a result of a visit from a mystery shopper.

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

The awards also seek to uncover those agents who 'go that extra mile' and 'provide outstanding levels of customer service' which is why the agents are mystery shopped against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview.

John Ansell, general manager of Boothroyd & Company, said: "As a family-run estate agency reputation is everything.

"We’re beyond proud of our dedicated team, who have helped us to earn the title of Gold Winner Estate Agent in Kenilworth.

"“Buying a new home is one of the most significant financial decisions you will make in your lifetime, so it’s important you feel informed and supported.

“Customer experience matters.

"At Boothroyd’s we strive to give all our clients a friendly, professional service, backed up by an extensive knowledge of the local property market."

Boothroyd & Company previously won the same award in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Robert McLean, from The British Property Awards, said: “Our awards have been specifically designed to be attainable to all agents removing common barriers to entry, such as cost, to ensure that we have the most inclusive awards.

"If an agent has been attributed with one of our awards, it is simply down to the fantastic customer service levels that they have demonstrated across a prolonged period.