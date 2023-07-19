Register
Long Itchington HS2 tunnel to feature in TV documentary tonight

The tunnel, which is the first to have been completed in Warwickshire, was visited by Journalist, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo as part of an episode of Great British Railway Journeys which will be aired on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday July 19) at 6.30pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST

The first HS2 high-speed rail line tunnel to have been completed in Warwickshire will be featured in a TV documentary tonight (Wednesday July 19).

Journalist, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo visited the mile-long Long Itchington Wood tunnel as part of an episode of travel series Great British Railway Journeys, which will be aired on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday July 19) at 6.30pm.

Michael Portillo visits HS2s Long Itchington Wood tunnel site for Great British Railway Journeys. Picture courtesy of HS2.
Michael Portillo visits HS2s Long Itchington Wood tunnel site for Great British Railway Journeys. Picture courtesy of HS2.
Viewers will see Michael welcomed onboard one of HS2’s giant tunnel boring machines (TBM) during construction of the first of the twin tunnels, which are designed to protect the ancient woodland above.

Michael also joined the machine’s pilot in the control cabin to see first-hand how the tunnel segments are put in place.

