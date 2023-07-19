The first HS2 high-speed rail line tunnel to have been completed in Warwickshire will be featured in a TV documentary tonight (Wednesday July 19).
Journalist, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo visited the mile-long Long Itchington Wood tunnel as part of an episode of travel series Great British Railway Journeys, which will be aired on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday July 19) at 6.30pm.
Viewers will see Michael welcomed onboard one of HS2’s giant tunnel boring machines (TBM) during construction of the first of the twin tunnels, which are designed to protect the ancient woodland above.
Michael also joined the machine’s pilot in the control cabin to see first-hand how the tunnel segments are put in place.