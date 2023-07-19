The tunnel, which is the first to have been completed in Warwickshire, was visited by Journalist, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo as part of an episode of Great British Railway Journeys which will be aired on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday July 19) at 6.30pm.

Journalist, broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo visited the mile-long Long Itchington Wood tunnel as part of an episode of travel series Great British Railway Journeys, which will be aired on BBC Two tonight (Wednesday July 19) at 6.30pm.

Michael Portillo visits HS2s Long Itchington Wood tunnel site for Great British Railway Journeys. Picture courtesy of HS2.

Viewers will see Michael welcomed onboard one of HS2’s giant tunnel boring machines (TBM) during construction of the first of the twin tunnels, which are designed to protect the ancient woodland above.