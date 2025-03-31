Long-standing Leamington shop Stone The Crows is closing as its parent company prepares to go into administration

Stone the Crows in Leamington is closing because its parent company is going into administration.

The furniture, homeware and gift shop at 64A Regent Street is currently holding a closing down sale with reductions of up to 50 per cent off some of its items and its website is no longer operational.

On the website for the store’s parent company stonethecrowstrade.co.uk there is a statement which reads: “The time has unfortunately arrived for a closing down sale at Stone the Crows.

"Yes, you read that correctly.

"Our company will soon be entering a period of administration, so we’re offering our customers unbelievable discounts first to sell all of our stock in the coming weeks.”

Hundreds of residents have taken to the Leamington Spa Noticeboard Facebook page to express their sadness that the once thriving and popular shop will soon be closing its doors for good.

One said: “This is the best shop ever so many memories growing up so sad to see this.”

Another commented: “This is so sad. It’s a Leamington institution."

And another said: “I can’t believe it.

"That’s been there a long time now.

"Extremely sad news.

"Another very good retailer going from Leamington.”

Stone the Crows also has branches in Dronfield in Derbyshire and Braintree in Essex.

A member of staff at the Leamington branch said he believed the company would be keeping one of the branches open but not the Leamington branch.

He said the store had been really busy due to the closing down sale.