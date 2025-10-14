Longest-serving Warwickshire councillor 'humbled' by freedom of the county

Warwickshire County Council’s longest-serving councillor has become the first individual this millennium to be granted the freedom of the county.

Liberal Democrat leader of the opposition Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) has served at Shire Hall for more than 32 years as well as being elected to Rugby Borough Council three years earlier, serving as its millennium mayor.

He was unanimously voted as an honorary freeman of Warwickshire at a meeting of full council on Tuesday (October 14, 2025), prompting county officials to start thumbing the record books.

Members of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers were bestowed with the honour in 2012 but it is understood that Cllr Roodhouse is the first individual to be handed the accolade for decades and could be the first ever.

In making the nomination, the county highlighted Cllr Roodhouse’s “significant achievement and contribution to the community of Warwickshire”, particularly his “strong record of campaigning on matters relating to health and social care, local policing, protecting green areas and helping community groups including Age UK”.

The honour does not carry any direct privileges but the man himself was filled with pride over the recognition.

“I am honoured and humbled to be awarded the freemanship of Warwickshire”, said Cllr Roodhouse.

“Although my roots are in Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Rugby is my home. Warwickshire’s history, its landscapes, and above all its people have shaped my life in ways I will never forget. To be recognised in this way by the place and community I hold so dear is so deeply moving.

“The guiding principles that I have always followed are to represent the people and those who elected me to the position of councillor, to be their community champion, to fight against inequality and support individuals of all ages, fight for fairness and support individuals.”

He was also quick to recognise the backing of his loving family, friends and those he has worked with across four different decades at Shire Hall.

“This honour is not something I could ever have achieved alone,” Cllr Roodhouse continued.

“It reflects the support, encouragement and kindness I’ve received over the years from my family, and especially my wife Sue along with friends, colleagues, including officers of the county council and the Eastlands and Paddox community in Rugby. To all of you, I owe a debt of gratitude.”

“Thank you for bestowing this rare and special honour upon me. I will treasure it always.”