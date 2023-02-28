Hibbert Close. It’s the turning off Dunchurch Road, in Rugby, probably best known as the place where you start to think about the speed camera at the top of the hill on the way into town – or where you decide you’re finally free of its gaze on the way out.

As you pass by on the main road, Hibbert Close gives little away about its character with only a handful of homes visible.

But there’s much more to it than first meets the eye, with a run of 1950s semis in a style typical of the area and a much newer extension through what was the original top of the close to an almost secret, further close.

It was here, largely out of sight of the passing world, that the Close, as originally designed, attracted many young families pleased to get onto the property ladder in a quiet setting that was still convenient for the town.

At home... Sylvia and Roy Boardman at their beloved 25 Hibbert Close.

And after her parents died within a year of each other, daughter Lynne Batchelor has reflected on the story of the Hibbert Close home they moved to in 1957, eventually becoming the last original owners still there, though another house is still in the same family.

The combination of her own memories and bundles of photographs bring together the fascinating story of a road and its community.

Her parents both came to Rugby for work-related reasons – her father, Roy Boardman, moved from Grimsby aged 14 to do an apprenticeship at BTH.

And it was there a few years later in the drawing office he met her mother, Sylvia Cowperthwaite, whose family had come from West Hartlepool.

In the garden... the couple in the back garden at number 25.

Roy lived for a while at The Laurels in Dunchurch Road, home to many a BTH apprentice down the years, though facilities were limited and the old Regent Place baths came in handy for a wash and brush-up.

But eventually he was invited to lodge at Sylvia’s family home in Steele Street, New Bilton.

Lynne tells a favourite story of the couple’s first date: “My mum wanted to go out dancing or to the cinema but dad walked her to the Dun Cow in Dunchurch instead.”

The course of true love ran smoothly from there and the couple married at St Andrew’s Church on April 3, 1954 and two years later, on April 23, Lynne, their first child, was born.

Looking back... family photos show number 25 through the years; this captures a time before the front door and windows were changed - and a side extension added.

Then to complete a hat-trick of significant April dates, they moved to 25 Hibbert Close on April 13, 1957.

And there the couple stayed, with Lynne being joined by brothers Ian and Brian in 1960 and 1969 – and whereas Lynne had been born at St Mary’s maternity hospital at Harborough Magna, her younger siblings were born in Hibbert Close, strengthening further the strong family ties to this little-known road.

All three children moved away in due course but all returned regularly to the family home for Christmas and other special occasions, until Roy passed away at the end of 2021 and then Sylvia in November last year.

And while the aftermath of those deaths brings the challenges of grief and the various legal processes, there has also been time to reflect on the happy memories.

A time of change and a sad moment for the residents of the day... two of the original semis were removed from the top of the Close to create access for the development of new homes on land behind.

Lynne said: “When we grew up it was all fields at the back before the schools off Merttens Drive were built and Firs Drive.

“There were orchards and I seem to remember there were cows there.

“Money was quite tight but we went for picnics in the fields, there were trees to climb and the brook we were told not go in – but we did.

“The families who also moved into the street were of similar age and as children we went to the same school – Rokeby.”

Lynne went on to Rugby High school, worked in industry and then went abroad as an army wife.

When that marriage ended in divorce she headed back to Hibbert Close for a while before moving away, marrying again and now lives in Hillmorton.

Throughout all the changes for her, her brothers and their families, the house at number 25 remained her parents’ pride and joy and saw them continue to enjoy their life together in Rugby.

While Roy progressed to drawing office manager before taking early retirement, Sylvia gave up work while the children were young, before settling into a role at Sainsbury’s, eventually moving from the town centre to the current store - and staying there until she retired.

Those years saw her become part of strong group of friends known as the Get Along Gang, whose ties dated back 40 years and who had holidayed together every year over a period of 14 years.

Roy meanwhile had an enduring love of bowls and played to county standard and Lynne recalls happy family evenings at the Oakfield Club in Bilton Road, easily in walking distance from Hibbert Close.

And it was at home that Sylvia spent many a happy hour. Lynne added: “She loved her home and garden – you can tell from how many photos there are that she loved her garden and especially her flowers.”