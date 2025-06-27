Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's what's happening in Warwick and Leamington

This weekend Warwick will be hosting a variety of events – perfect for for visitors and residents looking for something to do while the sun is shining.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are several events taking place in Warwick and Leamington alongside the towns’ other attractions and places of interest.

Here’s what’s happening

Warwick Thai Festival

There will be plenty of events taking place in Warwick and Leamington this weekend. Photos supplied by Warwick Rotary, Warwick District Council, CJ's Events Warwickshire, Guy of Warwick Society

Returning to Warwick Racecourse, the annual Warwick Thai Festival will run from 10am to 6pm on both Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will feature stalls, dancers, musicians, boxers, and Buddhist monks.

Tickets cost £6 per person and those aged 15 or below can enter for free.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.magicofthailand.co.uk/tickets

Alternatively, tickets can also be bought on the gate on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair Cafe

The Visitor Information Centre will once again be hold its monthly repair cafe.

Residents are invited to bring in their broken items, where a team will try to repair it for free.

The repair cafe will run 10am to 2pm and there will be refreshments available.

St Mary’s Church summer concert

The choirs of St Mary's Church will be hosting their annual summer concert, this year featuring the well-known 'Gloria' by Antonio Vivaldi and 'Zadok the Priest' by Handel alongside J.S. Bach's glorious 'Magnificat', all accompanied by a baroque orchestra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will take place on Saturday June 28 from 7.30pm to 9.15pm at St Mary’s Church.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/76909

Warwick Comedy Club

The Bridge House Theatre will be hosting the Warwick Comedy Club on Saturday June 28.

The event will start at 8pm and will feature Raymond and Mr Timpkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £16. To book go to: https://bridgehousetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173663705

Guy of Warwick Day

The Guy of Warwick Society will be hosting ‘Guy of Warwick Day 2025’ on Sunday (June 29), which will be a family-friendly event held once again at the historic setting of Guys Cliffe House.

This year’s event, which will run from 10.30am to 5pm, and will offer “Guyded Tours” of the house ruins, the Chapel of St Mary Magdalene and Guy’s Cave.

A full day of entertainment and activities are also set to take place including games, performances by The Slaughterhouse Players, and an exhibition and Audio-Visual show exploring the legend of Guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a barbeque, refreshments, and a licensed bar.

Advanced tickets are available to buy for 'Guy of Warwick Day' and the organisers are advising anyone wishing to attend should buy their tickets ahead of schedule as due to the site capacity, limited admission will be available on the day.

Tickets cost £5 per adult and children under 16 can enter for free if they are accompanied. Parking costs £2 per vehicle, and can also be pre-booked.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guy-of-warwick-day-2025-tickets-1396212973589 or go to Torry’s Hardware in West Street in Warwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throwback Festival

The event will take place in the market square on Sunday June 29 between 11am and 4pm.

From 1940s wartime classics to the rock ‘n’ roll energy of the 1950s, through to swinging 60s hits and funky 70s anthems, the festival will feature live performances on stage throughout the day.

Alongside the music, there will also be a market with stalls featuring arts, crafts, local produce as well as gifts and handmade items.

Stalls will range from portraits, charities showcasing their work, baked goods, clothing and vintage jewellery.

There will also be a range of street food stalls and bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day also features entertainment for all ages, including a stilt walker, face painting, kids rides and the Warwickshire Rock and Rollers, who will be showing off their 1950s dancing.

Walking Netball Tournament

The Hornets Walking Netball Club, which is based in Harbury, is bring back its tournament on Sunday June 29 at Kings High School in Warwick.

This year’s tournament is raising funds for The Ups of Downs, a Leamington-based charity that supports children and young people with Down Syndrome and their families.

Twelve teams will travel from across the Midlands – including Stafford, Towcester and Redditch – to compete in a round-robin style tournament held across three courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Games will start at 10.30am and the event is free for spectators.

As well as the games, there will also be a bottle and chocolate tombola, a raffle as well as a refreshment area available throughout the day.

Looking for something else? Here’s a couple of Leamington events

Armed Forces Community Day in Leamington

This year’s Armed Forced Community Day is set to take in Leamington on Saturday June 28, unlike in previous years when it has been in Warwick.

Real tanks will be on display, including a Challenger 1 tank plus a Scimitar 1, Scimitar 2 and Scorpion tank which will be parked in Dormer Place and the road will be closed between 8am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which takes place at the Pump Room Gardens nearby, will run from 11am to 3pm, and serves as the council’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to current and former serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

The event is completely free, with activities, information, performances and displays aimed at families, individuals, military enthusiasts and current and former serving members of the Armed Forces.

One of the highlights of the event will be a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Avro Lancaster.

Warwick District Council said the timing has been confirmed as approximately 1.52pm, but could be a few minutes earlier or later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will come in from the east over Draycote Water, so will fly over the Pump Room Gardens from the Jephson Gardens/Royal Pump Rooms side of the park.

The council said the plan is for them to do a figure of eight over the site before heading off.

For more information visit: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/armedforcesday

Leamington Fake Festival

The Fake Festival is due to take place on Saturday June 28 from 11.45am to 11pm in Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a one-day, tribute-based festival and will also feature a bar and street food.

The ‘fake bands’ lined up for the event include: Oasish (Oasis), Ultimate Green Day (Green Day), Guns2Roses (Guns N Roses), New2 (U2), Kings of Lyon (Kings of Leon) and Blondied (Blondie).

For more information and tickets go to: https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events/2025/Leamington-Spa.html#tickets