Lots more friends and loved ones remembered on Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light

Rugby Rotary' s Tree of Light outside St Andrew's continues this Christmas with lots more friends loved ones remembered this week.
Each year the project sees Rugby Rotary erect a huge Christmas tree outside St Andrew's, giving residents the chance to have names of friends and loved ones attached to it in return for a small donation.
The project raises thousands of pounds in donations for Myton Hospice every year.
The deadline for new dedications ended on Monday, December 20, so for the rest of the Christmas season, we will continue published the remaining dedications as we get them.
Here are this week's dedications:
Ida McGregor ; My darling Husband Keith, who died 8th November 2021 ; Roger & David Conway "our thoughts are with you at this time of year" ; Our dear Mum & Dad, Kathleen and Frank Badger ; Loving memory of Susan Whittaker ; Loving memory of Betty & Maurice ; Jennifer Hart ; Gordon Wilkinson ; Sid & Alice Chivers ; Janet Chivers ; Jack & Margaret Watts ; Kate Watts ; David Tugwell ; Anne Mariner ; Milly Haynes "a much loved Mum & Nan" ; Paul & Andrew Martin ; Jack and Peggy Barnett ; My darling Husband David Liddle "miss you so much darling" X ; My Great Grandson "remembered" Taylor Cockerill ; Phillip Hancock "dearly loved Husband, Dad & Grandad" ; Thelma Collis "our much loved Mother" ; Darren Hall "remembered with love" ; Wilf Drake "loving memories of a special Husband, Dad & Grandpa" ; Margaret Heale "memories of a loving Sister " ; Clarence Hollis ; Mary Hollis ; Barbara & Joe Rivett (Mum & Dad) ; Treasured memories of a beloved Mum, Doreen Ashby "remembered always" by daughter Christine & son Michael ; Treasured memories of a beloved Dad, Cecil Albert Ashby "remembered always" by daughter Christine & son Michael ; Connie Clarke ; Elsie Berry ; William (Bill) Giles ; Lucy Rose Giles ; Graham Giles ; Sylvia Giles ; Edward Oliver Cresswell ; Joan Gammage "time passes, memories stay Joan Gammage" love Morris, Julie & Keith ; Jim Carey "in memory" Mary, Andrew, Helen, Jack & Dan ; Sydney George (Bill) Cresswell ; Elsie Maud Cresswell ; Thomas Harold (Paps) Peters ; "In special memory of my dear Husband David Galliford" love always Dorothy ; Richard King ; David King ; Mrs Sally Vanderevelden ; Hilda & William (Bill) Baker "remembered with love" Pam, Frank & families ; Patrick & Beryl Glasheen ; Norah McGuinness ; Robin Humphries "happy memories, never forgotten" ; Gordon, Brian & John Gurney, dear Brothers of Hilda ; Geoff Morgan, beloved Husband of Hilda ; Alec Colledge & Edith Colledge - Dad, Grandad & Nan ; Barbara Colledge & Sue Walder - Mum, Nan, Sister & Great Gran ; Rosser, Colledge, Huckfield & Walker families ; Peter Huckfield - Husband, Dad & Grandad ; Barbara and Les Carey ; Roy Dumphreys, dear Dad of Lesley & Gary, Gramps/Maxine, Kirsty, Billie, Blayne, Maisie, Neil & Josh "miss and love you" XXXX ; Lou, Cyril & David Cox (Mum, Dad & Brother) ; Treasured memories of my Mum Margaret 'Rita' Scott ; Special memories of our Granny Margaret 'Rita' Scott ; Treasured memories of my Dad Charles 'Charlie' Scott ; Special memories of our Granda Charles 'Charlie' Scott ; Fondly remembered my and our Aunt & Great Aunt Issy ;