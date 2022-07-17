Lucky Leamington neighbours scoop £150,000 Postcode Lottery win

Sarah Vincett and Christopher Vincett. Photo supplied by The Postcode Lottery

Lucky residents in Leamington have won £150,000 thanks to their postcode.

The neighbours landed the cash when the postcode CV32 6BN was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Sunday July 17).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Vincett and Christopher Vincett with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt. Photo supplied by The Postcode Lottery

Each person will share get a share of the £150,000 total, meaning they each scoop a cheque for £30,000.

66-year-old grandfather Christopher Vincett was among the winners. He described receiving the cheque as ‘the surprise of my life’.

Christopher, who was joined by his wife Sarah when he received the good news, said: “Oh wow, that is amazing.

Sarah Vincett and Christopher Vincett with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt. Photo supplied by The Postcode Lottery

“I can’t wait to tell the family, we’ll have some fun with them and make some plans.”

Sarah went on to add: “It’s very exciting. Our three grandchildren all have birthdays coming up so we’ll be able to get them all a nice gift. Hopefully we can go on a safari too.”

When asked how they’d celebrate, Sarah said: “I think I’ll have a cup of coffee, but perhaps we can have some bubbles later.”

The other winners remained anonymous but their prizes will be paid into their bank accounts.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our lucky Leamington winners. I’m sure they’ll have lots of fun treating themselves with the money and celebrating.”

Many good causes also benefitted from players’ support, including national and local charities.