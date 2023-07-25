Lutterworth-based veterans group is 'thriving' 18 months after being founded

Meetings are held weekly at Lutterworth Sports Centre to give veterans the opportunity to socialise and be pointed to mental health care if needed

The group during a meeting

A wellbeing group supporting veterans across South Leicestershire is ‘thriving’.

The South Leicestershire Veterans Drop-In started in January 2022 to give residents chance to connect over their life experiences.

And organisers say it has formed a close-knit community of like-minded people.

Group founders Peter Hollinshead and Mike Perks said: “Our aim is to improve wellbeing in a proactive way, bringing together as many members of the armed forces and veterans community from south Leicestershire as we can.

“We achieve this by being inclusive, encouraging attendance, meeting regularly and offering activities and talks from useful and interesting organisations and individuals.”

Leicestershire County Council’s co-ordinator for Lutterworth, Lynne McConnachie, has helped the group by working with and supporting veterans.

She said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside the wellbeing group and see it become an integral part for the veteran community and their families.

“The banter and comradery in the group is fantastic to witness. The signposting, advice and guidance provided has also helped me greatly in my role supporting veterans.“

The group meets every Thursday at Lutterworth Sports Centre to socialise and be directed to mental health support if needed. There is also a breakfast club every second Saturday of the month. The group also supports family and friends of those who are in, or have served in the armed forces.