Lutterworth causes continue to reap benefits of fund-raising Santa’s Sleigh

Inspire of Lutterworth is a community group which continues the Santa’s Sleigh tradition in the town every Christmas

Lutterworth First Responders received a donation towards their lifesaving equipment.

The festive goodwill of volunteers in Lutterworth has been reaching far and wide.

The sleigh does the rounds for around two weeks each December, regardless of the weather, when Santa’s elves vcollect money to pass onto local groups, charities and good causes.

And communities are continuing to reap the benefits of their 18-day run last Christmas, as well as a three-day collection at a local supermarket. They were joined by different groups and organisations each day, such as a school or club, which put half of the collection towards their cause.

Their latest donation of £1,500 has been given to Lutterworth Community First Responders to enable them to purchase new equipment and towards their Defibrillator Replacement programme. The First Responders rely on donations to purchase kit which enables them to provide lifesaving care to the local community.

Other donations with the money collected at Christmas, include towards the purchase a defibrillator for the town, to sheltered housing provider Hazeland Court for a Christmas party, Lutterworth and Villages Food Bank and volunteer gardening group Blooming Lutterworth, as well as various random acts of kindness over the festive season.