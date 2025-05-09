Lutterworth College student sings her way to top West End competition

Hettie got through to the finals after singing All Falls Down from the musical Chaplin.

A Lutterworth College student has sung her way to the grand final of a prestigious West End talent competition.

Hettie Mann, from Broughton Astley, will be performing in the final of West End Calling, a national musical theatre competition for young people.

It will be held at the Arts Theatre in London’s West End, on Monday May 26, when Hettie will be singing against 19 others from across the UK, aged 14 to 17.

The 14-year-old will be performing in front of a panel of West End stars and a theatre audience. It will also be streamed live on the internet.

Hettie said: “I’m so excited to reach the final of West End Calling and to get the opportunity to sing on the West End. It’s unbelievable."

The pupil is one of the youngest in her teens category.

She successfully navigated her way through an audition and then a regional heat at the Y Theatre in Leicester to reach the semi-finals in London, where her rendition of All Falls Down from the musical Chaplin, secured her a place in the final.

She said: “It’s still not sunk in.

“All of the performers and the judges have been so friendly and supportive.

“The talent is amazing and so inspiring - it’s been a fantastic experience and to sing on the West End will be a dream come true.”

Hettie is currently performing in Back to the 80s with Leicester Theatre Group at the Sue Townsend Theatre in the city.

She is also a member of the Future Faces musical theatre group near Lutterworth and recently starred in their production of Shrek the Musical.