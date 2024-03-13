Kirsty Ryan with Fergil, a Skye Terrier: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

A Lutterworth dog has been named Best in Breed at Crufts.

Kirsty Ryan and Skye Terrier Fergil impressed judges to be named Best in Group at the show in Birmingham.

It comes a year after 36-year-old Kirsty scooped Best in Breed with her other dog, a King Charles Spaniel, Riley.

She said: “I’m so proud of him, he’s done so well.

“He’s a fabulous dog, he’s a beautiful example of his breed.

“We got Fergil around five and a half years ago and he’s great to have around the house, it’s been a brilliant day.”

Kirstie and her pooch were unable to compete in the Best in Show finale, which was won by Melanie Raymond from Solihull with three-year-old Australian Shepherd Viking.

Melanie said: “It’s the build-up that’s the scary bit but once you’re in there, everything melts away.