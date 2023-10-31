Lutterworth family jewellers celebrating 50 years by raising £50,000 for local charities

Anyone who buys diamond jewellery will receive 20 per cent off which can be donated to the charities

The family is celebrating 50 years of business

An independent family jewellers is celebrating 50 years in business by raising £50,000 for five local charities.

Robinsons of Lutterworth opened 50 years ago in the same shop as it currently calls home, on Church Street.

To mark the milestone it is raising money for local charities Zoe’s Place, Wishes4Kids, Air Ambulance, Loros and Leicester Animal Aid.

Efforts began in March this year and will continue until next March 2024. So far some £20,000 has been raised.

To raise the money staff have come up with a discount scheme, where those buying diamond jewellery can receive 20 per cent off, with customers then offered the choice to donate the money saved to charity.

Spokesman Joe Robinson said: “To celebrate our Golden Anniversary of 50 years in business, and to say thank you to the local community that has supported us throughout this time, we at Robinsons of Lutterworth have decided to lead the way in raising £50,000 for five local charities throughout our 50th year.

“We all have charities that are close to our heart, and these are often very local to us. We sat down as a family business and took our time to chose five local charities that we know have great impact throughout the community, from those at the beginning of their lives to those sadly near the end.