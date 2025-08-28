Lutterworth man completes 177-mile challenge in memory of brave six-year-old Tay

A Lutterworth man has completed a 177-mile walking challenge to raise funds to help find a cure for brain tumours, inspired by his granddaughter’s best friend, who died, aged six, from the disease.

Patrick Howlett, known as Paddy, walked Offa’s Dyke, a National Trail that roughly follows the border between England and Wales, stepping out from Chepstow on the River Severn estuary to Prestatyn on the North Wales coast.

The 65-year-old's epic hike, which took 13 days, was to help raise awareness of the desperate need to improve outcomes for brain tumour patients after his granddaughter Emily lost her best friend, Taylan.

Paddy was accompanied by his sister Mary Kirkpatrick from Primrose Hill, London, and her husband Tim. Their joint charitable challenge has raised close to £4,000 for Tay’s Tribe, a fundraising group under the umbrella of Brain Tumour Research.

Having completed Offa’s Dyke, Paddy said: “It was such a lovely walk in beautiful countryside and with amazing views, but the relentless hills on very hot days were especially challenging – my legs clearly wanted to stop!

"What spurred me on, however, was walking in Tay’s memory and the incredible support of so many generous sponsors to help families and children in the future.

“Tay was such a lovely little boy who so enjoyed being outside having adventures. I know he would have enjoyed our trek and I definitely felt his presence with me along the way. What more encouragement could I need?”

Taylan Kurtul, from Broughton Astley, was five years old when he was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumour in May 2023 after experiencing problems with his vision, sickness and balance issues. Like around 25 per cent of children with this kind of brain tumour, Tay suffered posterior fossa syndrome (a collection of neurological symptoms) after surgery, which, in his case, included being unable to sit up, walk or eat, visual problems and, most upsettingly, losing the ability to speak.

As radiotherapy and chemotherapy failed to stop the progression of the tumour, Tay’s parents Laura and Toygun, decided to stop the gruelling treatment as they felt it was unfair for Tay to keep fighting. Eight months after his diagnosis, Tay, their only child, passed away on February 9, 2024.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – one in three children who die of cancer is killed by a brain tumour. Current treatments are gruelling and can cause lifelong side effects and disabilities. The Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London is developing kinder and more effective ways to treat childhood brain tumours to improve survival prognosis and quality of life.

Laura said: “We are so grateful to Paddy for raising awareness and funds for better outcomes for children and adults diagnosed with brain tumours. Paddy is our lovely landlord, with Tay and Emily enjoying the sweetest friendship ever since they met in the reception class at Hallbrook Primary School in Broughton Astley. From baking cookies in her kitchen to building secret dens in his garden, their days together have been filled with giggles, silliness and the kind of joy only true childhood friends can bring – a simple, pure and beautiful bond, a little love story.”

To add your donation to Paddy’s fundraising for Tay’s Tribe and Brain Tumour Research, go to www.justgiving.com/page/patrick-howlett-1