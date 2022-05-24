Lutterworth Rotary Club raises almost £6,000 for two great causes

Lutterworth Rotary Club has raised almost £6,000 for two great causes after staging their 15th Annual Plant, Craft & Food Fair at Misterton Hall.

They will hand over the cash to the Rotary Foundation and Parkinson’s UK.

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa joined over 1,000 visitors to the Rotary Plant Fair.

Mr Costa also presented the award for the Best Vintage/Classic Car to the owner of a 1933 Morris Minor Saloon.

Around 55 vintage and classic cars attended the event alongside Lutterworth Town Band.

“I was delighted to once again attend the Rotary Club of Lutterworth’s fantastic Annual Plant, Craft and Food Fair in the wonderful grounds of Misterton Hall.

“The event is a real highlight of South Leicestershire’s social calendar and I was honoured to present the award for the Best Vintage/Classic Car and support the Rotary Club’s event,” said Mr Costa.

“And I would like to pay tribute to their extraordinary fundraising efforts in which they have raised almost £6,000 for two brilliant charities.”

Lutterworth Rotary Club said: “It was a brilliant day.

“We raised about £6,000 which will be divided between two charities, Rotary Foundation and Parkinson’s UK.