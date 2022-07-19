Lutterworth tip will be shut until Thursday (July 21) due to serious staff shortage

Lutterworth tip is being shut until Thursday (July 21) due to a serious staff shortage – as some workers have been hit by Covid.

The town’s household waste and recycling site on Moorbarns Lane is being closed along with the tip at Shepshed, near Loughborough.

The busy facility in Lutterworth is now due to reopen to the public on Thursday.

“Illness, coupled with the continuing difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff, means there will not be enough staff available to operate the two sites,” said Leicestershire County Council today.

Some of the workers are off work ill after being struck down by the coronavirus.

“Our staff have been working very hard to keep our waste sites open and keep any disruption to the service to a minimum but staff shortages remain a continuing issue,” said the council.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we would like to thank people for their understanding and patience.”