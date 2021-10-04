Lutterworth Wine Fair went down a treat as it celebrated its 10th anniversary on Saturday (October 2).

Devotees and enthusiasts defied torrential rain to attend the special event at the Wycliffe Rooms in Lutterworth.

Members of the Association of Direct Wine Merchants zeroed in on Lutterworth from across the country alongside local suppliers, including the new Rugby Gin Distillery.

Organiser Tony Hirons said: "With heavy rain from mid-morning onwards I thought one of two things would happen.

“Either people would think that it was so dreadful they weren’t going anywhere.

“Or they’d think that they might as well go as there was nothing else to do.

“And luckily it was the latter,” smiled Tony.

Lutterworth Mayor Cllr Richard Nunn and Pat Nunn, Lesley Adams of Lanes Fine Deli and organiser Tony Hiron during the Lutterworth wine fair. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We had a fabulous turn-out and it was a great occasion.”

The Wine Fair was staged from 1pm-6pm.

“There were people waiting to come in at 1pm.

“And they continued to come throughout the afternoon - so much so that merchants were having to run out to their vans to stock up with supplies,” added Tony.

Cash raised through admission, a raffle and other events at Lutterworth Wine Fair are donated to a local charity every year.

This year the money will be going to support Blooming Lutterworth.

They are volunteers who plant and maintain the flowers in Lutterworth’s Memorial Gardens as well as all the planters and troughs around the town.

“I really would like to thank everyone for their fantastic support.