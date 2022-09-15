Lutterworth writing group celebrates 35 years

The writing group has been running for 35 years.

Authors from a group in Lutterworth will be celebrating 35 years of writing with a look back at their work.

Lutterworth Writing Group has compiled an anthology of its members’ work as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations.

The group – which includes amateur writers and published authors – is based in Lutterworth with members from the town and surrounding villages.

There will be a reading from the book on Saturday October 8 between 11am and 12.30pm at High Point, 12 Market Street, including fizz and cake.

The group meets at 7.30pm on the fourth Tuesday of every month between September and June in the Denbigh Room at Lutterworth Town Hall.

A group spokeswoman said: “There is often a prompt which the members can write to for the following meeting, and a lot of us read ​aloud what we have written. This gives us a chance to get honest and vital feedback. We have writers from across the board​: at different stages, ages, genders, and genres, but we are all equal.

​“New members are welcomed as if they have been with us for years. Your motives for writing don’t matter either, career or pleasure, just so long as you enjoy good company, and are looking to be part of a group of people who are supportive and will see you as a friend​. ​If that sounds like you, then it will be worth coming and checking us out one Tuesday night.”