‘Luxury’ holiday homes plan at golf course are approved near Lutterworth

Plans for “luxury” chalets at a golf course near Lutterworth have been given the go ahead.

Developers say the holiday homes will take over currently vacant land on the course.

Applicant Simon Vicary made the application for land at Kilworth Springs Golf Club, near North Kilworth, with the aim of erecting 21 chalets on site. The holiday accommodation are billed as “luxury” chalets and cover a site if 1.56 hectares.

The plan, which has now been approved by Harborough District Council (HDC) comes after a planning application for 13 chalets on the site was approved in 2019. This latest application also features associated parking, a new access road and external landscaping.

In documents before HDC, the development area was described as vacant land, with South Kilworth Road to the west of the proposed chalets. Documents state a residential area is on the southern end of the site, with Kilworth Springs Golf Course to the east and north.

Plans note the holiday homes will be exclusive to the golf club, and comprise a mix of one and two-bedroom accommodation. Each chalet will have two parking spaces, with recreational space at the back, and surrounded by greenery.

The two-bedroom chalets feature two bedrooms, with each having “access to an en-suite, both with a shower, wash basin and WC”.

In its approval, HDC imposed 16 conditions on Mr Vicary’s plan. These include the chalet’s being completed within three years and work on the chalets not starting until the parking and turning facilities to the developers have been implemented.