Luxury £2.8m house near Leamington and Warwick could be yours - for just £10

A luxury £2.8million house in near Leamington and Warwick is available - for just £10.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property lies on the outskirts of Stratford, in the village of Alveston.

The detached home is being offered in Raffle House's latest prize draw, with tickets starting at £10.

Built in 2017, it consists of almost 4,500 square feet of living space – as well as an attached garage covered in a living roof.

The home comes fully furnished, and Raffle House also covers stamp duty costs and fees.

The winner will also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of the property if preferred.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity.

And, it says, unlike many other competitions, rather than choosing one charity to support with its Dream Home draws, Raffle House allows players to choose one of 13 charities to direct the charitable donation portion of their entry to.

Paid entries to the draw can be purchased from £10, which gives players 15 chances to win, and there’s also the option to enter for free via post.

Entries close on April 30, and the winner will be drawn on May 7. Those entering before March 31 will also be entered into the bonus draw for a Maserati Grecale worth £65,000. RaffleHouse.com

1 . The house in Alveston The sitting room. Photo: SWNS

2 . The house in Alveston The bar Photo: SWNS

3 . The house in Alveston The kitchen Photo: SWNS