Macabre and unusual vintage post cards in Warwick auction

There are some unusual and interesting auction lots coming up at the next auction at Griffin’s of Warwick on Thursday 16th May.

“The Paper Sale, to include Stamps, Postcards, Cigarette Cards, Banknotes, Books, Comics & More” includes many post card lots. Among the post cards being offered for sale is the bulk of an uncurated collection assembled over many years by a much travelled lady.

The much travelled lady who lived in London had a relative who worked on the P&O liners in the 1920s and 1930s thus there are some exotic Near, Middle and Far East examples in the auction. Nick Booker of Kenilworth who has a distant connection with the now deceased traveller says most lots have sensible price estimates. There is also an enormous collection of ‘art’ cards in the sale, mainly acquired from London gallery shops but some from overseas galleries.

The lots include an interesting collection of predominantly military cards including Embroidered Silks , Rifle Camp, Patriotic Australian Stowaway, Princess Beatrice’s Own Isle of Wight Rifles and a P&O shipping Postcard Souvenir book No. 1.

One rather macabre lot includes an Asia collection of postcards with subjects such as the Yokohama Earthquake, executions (!) with Ismael Khan & Chinese Pirates and others from Japan, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.