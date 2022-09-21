Macmillan coffee morning to be held in Warwick town centre

A charity coffee morning is being held in Warwick town centre next week.

The team at the Visitor Information Centre, which is located inside the Court House in Jury Street, will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 30.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place from 10am to noon.

The Court House in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Centre

Anyone is welcome to attend and donations of cakes are welcome.