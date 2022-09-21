Macmillan coffee morning to be held in Warwick town centre
Residents and visitors are being invited to pop along to the event
A charity coffee morning is being held in Warwick town centre next week.
The team at the Visitor Information Centre, which is located inside the Court House in Jury Street, will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 30.
It will take place from 10am to noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend and donations of cakes are welcome.
For more information, call the Visitor Information Centre team on: 01926 492 212.