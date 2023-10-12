Register
Magnificent Murphfest: Leamington bar's annual fundraising festival raised thousands for good causes again

The theme of the seventh annual event at Murphy’s Bar was supporting vulnerable people during the cost of living crisis.
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
It was a case of a ‘magnificent seventh’ for this year’s Murphfest at Murphy’s Bar in Leamington.

The seventh annual festival, which took place over the August bank holiday weekend, featured 28 bands who volunteered to play a diverse range of music.

The theme of the fundraising effort was supporting vulnerable people during the cost of living crisis.

Murphy's Bar owner Kevin Murphy has had a mural painted outside the bar to thank all of those who support the seventh annual Murphfest fundraising event. Picture supplied.Murphy's Bar owner Kevin Murphy has had a mural painted outside the bar to thank all of those who support the seventh annual Murphfest fundraising event. Picture supplied.
The £6,570 raised was divided among care homes and community and support centres including Cubbington Mill, Four Ways in Lillington, Sycamores in Sydenham, Woodside in Warwick, Cherry Tree Lodge in Whitnash, The Brunswick Hub, Queensway Court and the Westbury Community Centre.

Murphy’s owner Kevin Murphy had a mural painted outside the bar to thank all those who supported the event.

He is open to suggestion as to which good causes next year’s Murphfest should support.

www.facebook.com/murphysbarleamington