Major drop-off point for Ukrainian aid opens in Leamington

A major drop-off point for aid items for Ukrainian people is now up and running in Leamington.
The warehouse in Harbury Lane is being used by the nearby Army Surplus shop and the Leamington Polish Centre as a hub from which the items can be stored and taken to help the aid effort.
And yesterday (Tuesday March 22) four vans were loaded at the warehouse to take the aid items to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.
Items can be dropped off at the site between 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday.
Volunteers are also needed to help out a the warehouse.
The site is not currently accepting donations of clothes
The items organisers are appealing for are as follows:
Food - ideally big bags of flour, pasta, rice, cereals, oil, sugar; tins of long life food eg. tomatoes, soups, meat, fish, sausages etc, sweets for children, energy bars, coffee, tea, dried fruits, peanuts.
Nappies and baby wipes.
Medicines for children: pain killers, calming medication, fever medication, sore throat remedies and cough syrups.
Personal care products including Incontinence pads
Alternatively, donations money may be made by bank transfer to the Polish Centre charity bank account:
PCM Leamington Spa
30-94-57
00723009
Reference: Ukraine
Volub
For more information about the appeal and to find out how to volunteer to help at the warehouse find and follow The Polish Centre Royal Leamington Spa on Facebook.