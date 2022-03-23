Major drop-off point for Ukrainian aid opens in Leamington

A major drop-off point for aid items for Ukrainian people is now up and running in Leamington.

The warehouse in Harbury Lane is being used by the nearby Army Surplus shop and the Leamington Polish Centre as a hub from which the items can be stored and taken to help the aid effort.

And yesterday (Tuesday March 22) four vans were loaded at the warehouse to take the aid items to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

A post by the Polish Centre in Leamington to show aid items being sent to Ukraine from the warehouse drop-off point in Harbury Lane.

Items can be dropped off at the site between 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday.

Volunteers are also needed to help out a the warehouse.

The site is not currently accepting donations of clothes

The items organisers are appealing for are as follows:

A sign outside The Polish Centre in Leamington to direct people to the warehouse in Harbury Lane.

Food - ideally big bags of flour, pasta, rice, cereals, oil, sugar; tins of long life food eg. tomatoes, soups, meat, fish, sausages etc, sweets for children, energy bars, coffee, tea, dried fruits, peanuts.

Nappies and baby wipes.

Medicines for children: pain killers, calming medication, fever medication, sore throat remedies and cough syrups.

Personal care products including Incontinence pads

Alternatively, donations money may be made by bank transfer to the Polish Centre charity bank account:

PCM Leamington Spa

30-94-57

00723009

Reference: Ukraine

Volub