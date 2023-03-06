Major Leamington town centre improvement initiative launching at public meeting

Transforming Leamington will advise and co-ordinate key residential, commercial, movement and environmental projects.

Mark Lee, Independent Chair of the Leamington Transformation Board. Picture supplied.

A major initiative designed to help revitalise Leamington town centre will be presented at a public meeting next week

Transforming Leamington, involving all three levels of local authority and chaired by a leading private sector regeneration expert, will advise and co-ordinate the delivery of key residential, commercial, movement and environmental projects.

It is aiming to tackle both the opportunities and challenges facing the town, bringing together the projects and initiatives shaping the future of the town centre, and helping to drive them forward to make Leamington a better place.

It is the first time that an initiative of this kind for Leamington is being supported by all three tiers of local government – including Leamington Town Council, Warwickshire County Council, and Warwick District Council – all of whom form part of the Leamington Transformation Board which will lead the initiative.

Transforming Leamington will be introduced by Mark Lee, independent chair of the Leamington Transformation Board, at the Annual Town Assembly Meeting at the Royal Pump Rooms on Tuesday March 14th from 6.30pm

Mark said: “Transforming Leamington is the vehicle that will help drive and shape improvements to many aspects of town centre life including development, improved access and creating attractive and safe public spaces.

“Having a board including councillors from all main parties and all tiers of local government working together for the first time is a crucial ingredient that will help us to generate real change, and will drive forward various projects and opportunities to help propel Leamington forward as a great place to live, work, shop and socialise for current and future generations.

“Residents, businesses, and the wider community are at the very heart of this initiative, which is why we are calling on as many people as possible to meet us on March 14th to hear about our plans and start to share their views on how we can work together on shaping the future of the town centre.

“We will be launching our website at the meeting and letting people know how they contribute and will be showcasing one or two exciting projects that are currently in the pipeline.”