Major pizza chain branches in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth are not on list of national closures

The Leamington and Kenilworth branches of major pizza chain Papa John’s is not on the company’s list of national closures.

Papa John’s has announced it is closing almost one tenth of its UK restaurants - all of which it says are "underperforming".

The chain, which has 450 restaurants plus others in service stations and holiday parks, will close 43 sites but has not said how many jobs this will affect.

The Papa John's branch in Bath Street, Leamington, is not on the company's national list of closures. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

The 43 closures are all in England and extend from Harrogate, North Yorkshire to St Helens, Merseyside, Billericay, Essex and Eastbourne, East Sussex.

All of them were "underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable", the company said.