Major pizza chain branches in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth are not on list of national closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leamington and Kenilworth branches of major pizza chain Papa John’s is not on the company’s list of national closures.
Papa John’s has announced it is closing almost one tenth of its UK restaurants - all of which it says are "underperforming".
The chain, which has 450 restaurants plus others in service stations and holiday parks, will close 43 sites but has not said how many jobs this will affect.
The 43 closures are all in England and extend from Harrogate, North Yorkshire to St Helens, Merseyside, Billericay, Essex and Eastbourne, East Sussex.
All of them were "underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable", the company said.
But the Leamington branch in Bath Street, which opened in the town several years ago, and the Kenilworth branch which opened in Abbey End in 2021 are not on this list.