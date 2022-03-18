Major road out of Leamington re-opens after weeks of traffic woes in the town

The bridge over Princes Drive has now been repaired and had artwork painted on it for the forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

A major road out of Leamington has re-opened today (Friday March 18) after weeks of traffic woes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The re-opening of the lane of Princes Drive heading out of Leamington will come as welcome news to many who have had to endure congestion and longer journey times when driving in the south of the town.

A one-way system had been put in place while Network Rail repaired the bridge over Princes Drive and artwork was painted on it to improve its appearance for when Leamington hosts the bowls and parabowls competitions for the forthcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.