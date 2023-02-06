The public consultation process has now started for the plans, which involve developer Bloor Homes redeveloping the rugby club's current home and build 220 new homes on two pieces of land off Glasshouse Lane. he club's new home will feature five full size rugby pitches - two floodlit - as well as a 3G pitch that will be made available to the local community. It will also boast a two-storey clubhouse with changing rooms, a conditioning gym, clubroom, function room and meeting spaces.

How the new Kenilworth Rugby Club could look. Picture supplied.

Plans to relocate Kenilworth Rugby Club (KRFC) and create a new centre of rugby and community excellence have taken a major step forward.

Developer Bloor Homes has submitted a planning application to Warwick District Council to redevelop the rugby club's current home and build 220 new homes on two pieces of land off Glasshouse Lane.

The submission follows confirmation that the necessary rights over Network Rail land will revert to the rugby club following the acquisition of the site off Warwick Road to the south of Kenilworth Cricket Club.

An aerial view of the new KRFC site. Image supplied

Bloor Homes, who were nominated as Kenilworth Rugby Club’s preferred development partner in October 2021, is providing upfront funding to complete the necessary agreements with Network Rail.

Ahead of the planning application being submitted, Bloor has commenced a public consultation process.

Interested parties will be able to comment via Warwick District Council’s website or through the KRFC website.

Kenilworth Rugby Club chairman Johnny Marsh, said: “Kenilworth Rugby Football Club and our consultants have been working hard together with Bloor Homes to secure the necessary upfront finance that we needed to be in a position to release their land for housing development.

“We can now look forward to continuing working closely with Bloor Homes and Warwick District Council over the next two years to ensure the provision of what we believe will be the best junior rugby club facility in the whole of Warwickshire.”

The club's new home will feature five full size rugby pitches - two floodlit - as well as a 3G pitch that will be made available to the local community. It will also boast a two-storey clubhouse with changing rooms, a conditioning gym, clubroom, function room and meeting spaces.