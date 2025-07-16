Major touch rugby tournament supported Leamington charity

Players taking place in The National Junior Touch Cup at Old Leamingtonians RFC.

A touch rugby tournament which involved more than 250 young players across more than 24 teams supported a new Leamington charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Leamingtonians RFC (OLRFC) hosted the second National Junior Touch Cup event at The Crofts on Saturday July 5.

Competing across U12, U14 and U17 age groups. Teams came from as far as Jersey to compete in the event, which has quickly established itself as the biggest Junior Club event in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the main honours were taken by Nottingham Touch, New Era Touch, Jersey Touch and mOxford Touch, Old Leamingtonians RFC Mavericks U12s competed in their first event, winning the Bowl Final.

Organiser Paul Farrington said: “Touch is an amazing sport for young girls and boys to get involved in as we play in the summer, there is minimal contact and it’s great fun.

“This year’s event was a huge success, with more teams than ever playing in Leamington.

“We were really pleased to welcome our first touring team from Jersey, and the event is set to go from strength to strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Junior Touch Cup was proud to support the Leamington-based charity Tango2UK founded by OLRFC coach Tim Driffill.

The charity supports families with children suffering from TANGO2 Deficiency Disorder, an incredibly rare condition.A donation of £200 was made from the event organisers to support research and respite events for Tango2UK families.

There are lots of opportunities for children to get into Touch this Summer with Old Leamingtonians & Mavericks sessions every Sunday morning from

10:30am.

Non-members, boys and girls in Year 1 and above are welcome.