Make new friends and help a good cause - Guide Dogs launches urgent plea for new volunteers in Rugby

The sight loss charity Guide Dogs is seeking new volunteers to join their supporter group in Rugby and the opportunity is open to anyone who would like to support a good cause and be part of a local social group.

The group is part of a network of Guide Dogs supporter groups already in place across the country, who help raise awareness and funds for the charity.

Group co-ordinator Suzanne, said: “It’s a great opportunity to meet lovely new people (and dogs) and see first-hand the positive impact the work of Guide Dogs can have for people living with sight loss and to raise awareness and funds to support.

“Being part of the group is a fun and sociable experience, we have monthly meet ups at a coffee shop and twice a year we host a quiz night amongst other things.”

Felicity Stratton, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs, said the role offers lots of fun – and the chance to help a good cause.

She said: “Our volunteer supporter groups run a range of activities, from local events to collections, helping us raise awareness and funds needed to support people living with sight loss.

“Being part of one of our groups is a great way to make new friends, whilst supporting a good cause.

“It costs around £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and Guide Dogs relies almost entirely on public donations, so the support we get from our local groups is vital.

“If you’re from the Rugby area and think you could help us, please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be age 16 or over and Guide Dogs provides all the training required for each role.

The UK’s first guide dog partnerships qualified in 1931. Since then, the charity has partnered more than 36,000 people with a guide dog and transformed the lives of thousands more through other services.