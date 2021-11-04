Malaysian lawn bowls team visit Leamington in preparation for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Matthew Smith, Sports Assistant Warwick District Council Mike Finch, Head Greenskeeper (idverde) at Victoria Park Bowling Greens Rose Winship, Head of Cultural Services at Warwick District Council Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council Portfolio Holder for Culture, Tourism and Leisure, Cllr Andrew Day, Leader of Warwick District Council David Wigman, Chairman of the Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club Zuraidi Hj Puteh, Head Coach of Malaysian National Lawn Bowls Squad Syed Zainal Abidin, the Malaysian Team Manager with Malaysian Lawn Bowls Team member.

The Malaysian Lawn Bowls team visited Victoria Park bowling greens in Leamington as part of their preparations for next year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While they are the UK, the team are playing international indoor bowls matches against Bowls England and Bowls Scotland this week.

During the visit to the Victoria Park Bowling Greens in Leamington, the Malaysian team presented Warwick District Council with a commemorative crystal paperweight, to show their appreciation for the hospitality they received and for the work undertaken over the last two years to prepare the greens for next year’s Games.

Syed Zainal Abidin, the Malaysian team manager, said: “We wanted to visit the bowling greens in Leamington following the work carried out to the greens to get an understanding of the speed and what it’s going to be like to play here next year.

"Our preparations for the Games are well underway and we’re heading to South Africa next to build our team, keep training and prepare to return next year with a strong performance.

“We would like to thank Warwick District Council and Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club for hosting our visit and making us feel very welcome.”

David Wigman, chairman of the Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Club, said: “It’s been fantastic to meet other people from Commonwealth countries as we count down to next year’s Games.

"We’re looking forward to meeting and welcoming other teams in lead up to July 2022.”

Leader of Warwick District Council, Cllr Andrew Day added: “It was great to see the Malaysian Lawn Bowls team at the Victoria Park bowling greens in Leamington as we look forward to seeing world-class bowls at the greens next year.”

For more information on lawn bowls and para lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games can be found at www.birmingham2022.com/the-games/sports/lawn-bowls/Tickets for next year’s games will be back on sale soon.