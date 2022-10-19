Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested after a knife and drugs were seized from a car near Leamington

A man was arrested after a knife and drugs were seized from a car near Leamington.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 6:21pm

Officers seized a knife and suspected class A drugs when they stopped the car in Welsh Road in Offchurch on Tuesday evening (October 18).

A 35-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine, possession of class A drugs and possession of a knife.

Officers said the car was on false plates and the driver also didn’t have insurance or a licence.

The car police stopped in Offchurch. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police
LeamingtonCoventry