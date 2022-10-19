Man arrested after a knife and drugs were seized from a car near Leamington
A man was arrested after a knife and drugs were seized from a car near Leamington.
Officers seized a knife and suspected class A drugs when they stopped the car in Welsh Road in Offchurch on Tuesday evening (October 18).
A 35-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and cocaine, possession of class A drugs and possession of a knife.
Officers said the car was on false plates and the driver also didn’t have insurance or a licence.