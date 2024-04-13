Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after threatening a Nuneaton Asda worker with a fake gun.

Police were called to the Newtown Road store just after 10pm on April 10.

Mark Brookes, 50, threatened the shop worker and was then followed out of the store and made off towards a nearby shop as a call to 999 was made.

The man is now in custody. Picture: Google Street View.

Police arrived to take a statement from the victim, before leaving the premises.

Later, at around 11.40pm, the same man reportedly returned to the store and attempted to take four bottles of spirits, two joints of meat, and four pairs of jeans without paying for them.

Brookes has now been charged with theft from a shop and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was reportedly prevented from leaving the building by shop staff, and shortly after arrested by attending officers.