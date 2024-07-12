Man charged following series of burglaries and attempted crimes in Leamington
Mohammed Murtaza Anwar, 42, of Hellidon Close, Leamington has been charged with two counts of burglary dwelling, one count of attempt burglary dwelling and eight counts of fraud by false representation.
He was charged following reports that someone posed as a worker for a water company to gain access to two houses.
During the incidents on 21 June and 3 July bank cards were stolen that were then used fraudulently.
Anwar was also charged in connection with an attempted distraction burglaries in the town on 5 July.
Anwar appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (10 July) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 8 August.
Officers are continuing to investigate a series of other distraction burglaries in the area around the time of these incidents and are keen to speak to anyone with information that could help with their enquiries. Call 101, please flag for the attention of DC 1514 O’Mahoney.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.