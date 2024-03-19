Man dies in hospital following two-vehicle collision near Lutterworth
A man in his 20s has died in hospital following a road traffic collision near Lutterworth.
Police were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A5199 Welford Road near to the junction with Station Road at Husbands Bosworth on Friday.
It involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and took place at 12.35pm.
A rear seat passenger in the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The drivers of both vehicles and the front seat passenger of the Corsa – who are all men in their 20s – were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The front seat passenger is currently being treated for possible life-changing injuries.
Both drivers continue to receive treatment but their injuries.
A passenger in the Vivaro, a man in his 40s, also attended hospital with minor injuries.
DC 763 Paul Hicks, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, is appealing for witnesses.
DC Hicks said: “At the time of the collision, the Corsa was travelling south east along Station Road towards Welford Road A5199 and the Vivaro was travelling north along Welford Road A5199 towards Husbands Bosworth.
“I would like appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicles beforehand or the collision itself to get in touch.
“Alternatively, anyone who has any dash cam footage which may have captured something related, is also urged to make contact with us.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 301 of 15 March or online via www.leics.police.uk