Man faces multiple drugs charges after Rugby detectives spot suspected deal in town centre

Javone Junior charged for possession of heroin and crack cocaine with the intent to supply

The man was spotted in Rugby town centre.

A man faces multiple drugs charges after detectives spotted a suspected drugs deal in Rugby town centre.

At around 2.20pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, plain-clothed detectives spotted a suspected drugs deal on Rugby’s East Union Street, close to the junction with Dunchurch Road.

The detective quickly detained 22-year-old Javone Junior and recovered suspected drugs, together with a mobile phone.

A nearby flat linked with Junior was subsequently searched and suspected drug dealing paraphernalia was also seized.

And on January 17 of this year, Junior, from Birmingham, was charged for possession of heroin and crack cocaine with the intent to supply.

He was also charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Junior is due to appear before magistrates in Leamington on Friday, February 17.