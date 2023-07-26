Register
Man in his 30s dies in crash near Willoughby

Officers reported having cause to speak to the deceased shortly prior to the collision
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:58 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST

A man in his 30s has died after a crash near Willoughby yesterday (Tuesday).

The two-vehicle collision happened in Longdown Lane, between Dunchurch and Daventry at around 2.40pm.

Officers reported having cause to speak to the deceased shortly prior to the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The nature of this contact and the circumstances around the collision are currently subject to investigation.

As is normal for death following police contact, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it can report it online or call 101 quoting incident number 225 of July 25.

