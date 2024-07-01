Man in his 60s dies at scene of fatal collision near Crick
The incident happened between Crick and Barby on Saturday (June 29) at around 12.10pm.
Police say the driver of a blue Fiat Brava car and the driver of a yellow Volvo HGV collided as they travelled in the opposite direction.
In a statement released on Sunday (June 30), a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision the driver of the car – a man aged in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash cam footage of the incident or the vehicles. Email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000383468.
