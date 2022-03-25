The incident happened after a man indecently exposed himself in front of members of the public in a woodland area of Spiceball Park. The offence happened around 5.15pm on Saturday March 19.

The offender is described as a slightly-tanned white man, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, 6 feet tall, of slim build with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a white, zip-up Adidas jacket and black jogging bottoms and was carrying a red rucksack on his back with black stripes on it.

Investigating officer, PC Gemma Galloway, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“To do so, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference 43220122562.