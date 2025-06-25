Man saved by lifesaving charity took on Warwick and Kenilworth Two Castles Run to help raise vital funds

Rachel and David Jenkins after their Two Castles Run effort. Picture supplied.

A Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance patient whose life was saved by the intervention of crew members after he was in a car crash has taken on and finished the Two Castles 10K run between Warwick and Kenilworth to raise vital funds for the charity.

On the morning of Friday November 25 2022 David Jenkins was driving his Mazda MX-5 and was only five minutes into his journey, when he went round a bend near Bishop’s Itchington and was in collision with a car heading in the opposite direction.

Due to the nature and severity of his injuries, David needed advanced pre-hospital emergency intervention fast - which is where the clinical skills of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) helped to save David’s life.

David spent two months in intensive care after suffering life changing injuries and then spent time on a neuro ward, as well as a neuro rehab hospital – spending a total of six months in hospital.

David in hospital after the crash. Picture supplied.

Now living with a brain injury David, along with the support of his wife Rachel took up running to help with his recovery and to improve his mobility.

Rachel said: “From learning to walk again, to running, he’s just doing amazing.”

Suffering from an injury before the Two Castles Run on Sunday June 8, David ran some of the distance and was pushed in a wheelchair by Rachel for the rest.

They have raised about £2,000 in sponsorship for their efforts – the equivalent of one mission for the WNAA.

David said: “The money we’ve raised for The Air Ambulance Service means so much to me and it means so much to them.”