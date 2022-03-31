Many residents have offered their homes and spare rooms to Ukrainian refugees in the Warwick district

With many local residents signing up for the government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, Warwick and Stratford District Councils are preparing to provide a smooth and safe integration for evacuees wishing to settle here.

Following the response across both districts, with offers of rooms or entire homes, officers from both councils are working their way through the list of properties and contacting the owners to arrange an inspection.

Those who have volunteered have been sent guidance ahead of visits to determine the suitability of the accommodation.

Councils are stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees who may look to relocate to Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is coordinating the response from the voluntary and community sector and local offers of support. To get in touch email: [email protected] or visit Warwickshire County Council website.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for homes, health and well-being said: “We are very grateful for the swiftness of the response by the local community to offer their homes.

"People arriving in the UK from Ukraine have been through so much already, we therefore want to offer the warmest of welcomes and the best possible experiences to those who come to South Warwickshire.”

Cllr Jo Barker, Stratford District Council’s portfolio holder for homes, health and well-being added: “I am heartened by the outpouring of support from local residents and communities to provide assistance to people from Ukraine.

"We are working hard to ensure we inspect as many properties as quickly as we are able to ensure that we support the community effort to deliver a safe and welcoming environment.”