Many thanks from Murphy's: Leamington bar owner is grateful to supporters of charity festival
The bar in Regent Street, Leamington, held the music festival over the the last weekend of August and so far it has raised £6,430.
Out of this amount, £1,500 was given to the Myton Hospices, £1,500 for Helping Hands, £1,500 to the PDSA, £1,500 to Warwick Hospital, £400 to the WNAA , £15 to the Poppy Appeal and £15 to the RNLI.
To add to this phenomenal fundraising effort, Kevin is also auctioning off a print of Iron Man Print signed by the late Marvel comics legend Stan Lee for around £2,000 on Ebay, which will be split between Myton, Helping Hands, the PDSA and the hospital and take the total amount raised to at least £8,430.
But none of it would have been possible if it were not for all of the people who continue to support the event.
The bands and musicians who played over the three days were:
The Jay-Kays (opening the event as always)
Ryan Sloan
Blues Extra
The Intruder
DJ Nozzi
Paul and Glen Elliott
The Warning
Kirsty Minchella-Storer
Jackie James Band
Cool Diamond
Rossi and Hannah Rossiter
The Basketcases
DJ Stu
Mystery Train
Tanglewood
Electric Moonshine
Rena and the Renegades
Paul Smith
The Tippers
Caroline The Singer
Unchained
The Bangers
Devils Hand
Will Ball Trio
Kevin has also thanked to Pete Smith of PSL distribution for providing the The PA system for the event, Vic at Dr.Um for providing the drum kit, Chris Wilsmore for providing the window and chalkboard art for the event and Joe McGarvey and his crew at Warwick Signs for supplying event t-shirts and posters.
The raffle held as part of the event raised £3,000 alone and this was supported by Murphy’s bar staff including Lisa, Tammy, Shannon, Bully and Jenny, who sold thousands of tickets between them.
The prizes and who donated them were as follows:
A bottle of Highland Black Scotch whiskey. Donated by Andre Louis
A lovely bath/ shower/ pamper hamper from Morrisons.
Two Omega baseball caps, a brown leather Secrid gentleman's card holder wallet and a Redbull Racing Tudor belt. Donated by Joe at Tustains
A £50 high street voucher. Donated by the Leamington Dominoes League.
Perifinos donated five meals.
One 70cl bottle of Jack Daniels
A £50 voucher for Deliver Roast. Donated by Connor Billing.
A 3ft x 6ft ‘alternative’ rug worth around £200 donated by Andy and Michelle from Priory Carpets.
Five tins of all butter Scottish shortbread from M&S.
An Irish Hamper donated by Christine Beard.
Two Birmingham City FC home game tickets. Donated by Jason Pearcey.
A full bottle of blended malt Clydebuilt Sailmaker whisky. Donated by Steve Gilmour.
A bottle of Gordons gin. Donated by Steve Gilmour.
A bottle of gin and a bottle Smirnoff vodka donated by Tammy/
Two £30 food vouchers for Wagamama.
A free haircut. Donated by Franks Hairdressers.
A gent’s haircut. Donated by Sweeney Todd.
One prize of two meal deals. Donated by Savis.
A packet of Japanese speciality tea. Donated by Nanas.
A £10 voucher for Reqency Fisheries.
A bottle of Mumm champagne from Bar 15.
A bottle of Moet Champagne from Kam and Gina from Leamington Drinks.
Three prizes of two shower gift sets. Donated by Carol and Jim Woodhead.
Two prizes of a £60 voucher. Donated by Bravissimo.
A waterproof shaver. Donated by Carol and Jim Woodhead.
A food hamper, inc. wine, biscuits, chocolate, coffee, marmalade, jam, toffee
and other nice stuff. Donated by, and made up, by my Kevin’s Mum ‘Mrs Murphy’
A hamper of toiletries also donated by ‘Mrs Murphy’.
A Bambini ladies handbag. Donated by The Dressing Room.
A loop pile patterned floor runner. 2m x 80cm Donated by Western Furnishings.
A manicure. Donated by Julies Nails.
A £50 bar/food voucher. Donated by Matthew Crowley at The Fox and Vivian.
A £50 bar voucher. Donated by The White Horse.
A novelty tea/ coffee mug and a book to read while you are drinking it donated by Bravissimo.
A Caravelle Watch. Donated by Wyman’s Jewellers.
A Micky Kenman bag. Donated by American/ Canadian Pete.
Tickets for two people to Warwick Castle. Donated by Lou from The Myton Hospices
An Italian Superbia leather handbag. Donated by Hats & Co.
Twelve bottles of quality wine. Donated by Graham from Inn Express.
A brand new, in the box, never been used 40’’ smart tv donated by Kevin Murphy and David and Lisa Shield.
A set of two big coffee/cappuccino novelty mugs. Donated by Bravissimo.
Twelve cans of Strongbow, a 35cl bottle of Bells whisky and a bottle of Blossom Hill wine. Donated by Sandra and Tom Bowen.
Twelve mini bottles of prosecco . Donated by Tesco on the Parade.
A bottle of Whitley Neill banana & guava gin. Donated by Tesco on the Parade.
An electric toothbrush. Donated by Tesco in Warwick.
A £50 bar/drink voucher. Donated by Fizzy Moon.
£20 cash. Donated by Gerald Duncan.
A £50 meat/ shop voucher. Donated by Russel from Aubrey Allen.
A litre bottle of Tanqueray London Dry Gin. Donated by John Griffin.
£50 cash. Donated by Ann and Jim Miller.
A one hours free tattoo work, value £75. Donated by, and done, by Jimmy from Kultured Ink.
A La Hacienda chimenea, donated by B.P.S, r.r.p £60
Two baked spuds. Donated by Neil The Spud Man on the Parade.
Sunday lunch for two people at Murphy’s. Donated by Tammy.
Two house keys cut, free of charge. Donated by Classique.
A £30 meal voucher. Donated by The Paprika Club.
A £30 meal voucher. Donated by The Thai Elephant.
A short sleeved designer gents shirt r.r.p approx £75 Donated by F. Hazell Smith gent’s outfitters.
A brand new Limit watch from Watchbox. Donated by Kellie.
An inflatable jungle play centre paddling pool. Donated by Tom Dawe.
A £50 bar tab. Donated by Louise and Steve Massey from The Hope & Anchor pub.
A £50 bar tab. Donated by Pat from The Sydenham Club.
A bottle of Paddy’s Irish whiskey Donated by John Patterson.
A bottle of Bushmills Irish whiskey Donated by John Patterson.
Three x prizes of a thermal backpack, along with two designer Strongbow t- shirts. Donated by Heineken.
Three x six entry tickets to Warwick races. Donated by Molson Coors brewey.
Google Hive, central heating controlled by your smart phone, approx value £200. Donated by Plumbsave .
A Fizzy Duck smelly/bath set and cuddly toy. Donated by Asda.
A gallon of Alright Alright Alright beer along with two Slaughterhouse glasses to take home. Donated by Alex from Slaughterhouse Brewery.
A large black sheepskin rug approx value £90. Donated by Steve Quigley butchers.
The Irish Club have donated something but I cannot for the life of me
Two x Dolly tickets ( Dolly Parton tribute act), a bottle of spirits. Donated by St Patrick’s Iris Club in Leamington.
Two kebabs. Donated by Halikarnas.
A gents haircut, by Darren. Donated by Saul & Co.
A framed Pinocchio print, value £25 Donated by John and Heather Gilks at H M Graphics.
Two prizes of a mattress protector. Donated by Anthony Baker of The Bed Factory.
A £50 Leamington shopping voucher. Donated by BID Leamington.
Two prizes of a Plum & Ashby diffuser. Donated by Kate from Driftwood.
A lovely homemade family size delicious cheesecake. Donated and made by DSL (Demi Skinner Lawrence).
A £25 shopping voucher. Donated by Jared from Leamington Pubwatch.
A five Litre pot of Dulux Trade vinyl matt, any colour, approx. value £65 donated by Karen @ Dulux Decorator Centre.
A £50 Bar + Block food voucher. Donated by Julia, Andrea, Tim & the team at Bar + Block.
A half price taxi service run to B’Ham airport. Donated by Satti from Frames.
A table top illuminated globe. Donated by Ryman stationers.
Afternoon tea for two at Lief. Donated by Gursh .
A £20 bar tab. Donated by Paddy and Geraldine @ The Hope Tavern.
A £20 Hungry Horse gift card. Donated by the pub.
A three course meal for two people at The Terrace. Donated by The Terrace.
A £20 Decanter Spirit gift card. Donated by Alistair at Decanter Spirit.
Flower gift bags donated by Lin at the flower stall on the Parade.
And a £30 voucher for his shop donated by Craig at Timpson.
Additionally, Kevin received several items which were auctioned off.
These were: A boxing glove, signed by current I.B.F. and W.B.O. European Super Featherweight Champion Danny Quartermaine .
A petrol 71cc scooter with on and off road wheels. Donated by Dave Wilson of Retrotech Racing.
A football and a pair of goalkeeper gloves, signed by former England, West Brom, Birmingham, Watford and Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster.
A signed poster of John Conteh, donated by Shifty Burke.
A brand new, in the box, never been used Cardio Vascular Twist Exercise Machine. Donated by Lynne Carter
Tickets for two people to a corporate day with all food and drink included at Warwick races. Donated by Molson Coors.
A large cog clock and a side/ coffee table donated by Stone the Crows.
A Star Wars The Mandalorian puppet style figurine. Donated by Charlotte.
A limited edition mounted film cell presentation of Iron Man 3 with an A4 poster, signed by some of the actors. Donated by Dave Letts.
A Razor electric scooter. Donated by Mr and Mrs Wicks of Leamington Scaffolding and Skyline Accountancy Services.
For more information about Murphy’s Bar and the various events and fundraising campaigns it puts on, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/murphysbarleamington