Thirty-six potential sites where housing developments could be built in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been identified and shown on a map published by Warwick District Council.

The council’s Preferred Options document identifies 24 ‘potential strategic growth locations’ and 12 ‘potential new settlement locations’, which are ‘an indication of where it considers large-scale strategic growth may best be located’ (the ‘new settlement locations are specifically for homes, although house could be built on the ‘strategic growth sites).

Similar to previous house building plans, land to the west of Warwick and south of Leamington is included once again in these sites.

Sites at Bishops Itchington, Lillington, east, north-east and south of Kenilworth, around Southam and north of Harbury are also included on the list and the map.

A screenshot from the map as part of Warwick District Council's Preferred Options document.

To view the map, click here.

The council has said: “In addition, smaller scale growth is likely to be appropriate in other locations.

"These locations are not indicated in the Preferred Options document.

"Overall, the growth locations identified would accommodate significantly more than south Warwickshire’s identified housing and employment needs, and therefore not all these locations will be allocated as a part of the plan making process.

"The South Warwickshire Local Plan team will be undertaking further analysis of the ‘Growth Locations’ and potential ‘New Settlements’ to conclude which locations, and specific sites will be most suitable locations for the South Warwickshire growth strategy.”

The public consultation for the Preferred Options document is now live and will run for a period of eight weeks until Friday March 7.

Through the consultation, residents, businesses and others can have their say on the Preferred Options version of the South Warwickshire Local Plan (2050) for the combined areas of Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon District Councils for the next 25 years.

The simplest way for residents to do this is to visit https://southwarwickshire.oc2.uk/document/148

Alternatively, residents can contact the councils by emailing [email protected], [email protected] or by calling 01789 267575 or 01926 456525.

Hard copies of the documents are available to view at the Brunswick Healthy Living Centre, libraries across the two districts and the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington.

Residents can find out more about the the South Warwickshire Local Plan at https://www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp/

A further targeted Call for Sites is also being run alongside the Preferred Options consultation.

This is only for sites that meet at least one of the following purposes: a site that falls within or adjacent to one of the 12 proposed new settlement locations, a Gypsy and Traveller site, or a site for commercial or community-led renewable energy generation.

Submissions can be made using the interactive form which is available on on the SWLP website at https://www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp/preferred-options.cfm

Council officers will also be hosting a number of consultation events.

Details of the events are available on the SWLP website.

Cllr Chris King, deputy leader of Warwick District Council, said: “This is a key step in the preparation of our combined Local Plan, which will guide the placement of homes and employment land for the coming decades.

"The plan aims to prioritise sustainable locations that benefit residents, businesses, and the environment.

“The Preferred Options consultation allows local people to review potential sites for strategic growth and new settlements.

"We encourage residents, businesses and stakeholders to participate in this consultation and share their views to help shape the future of the area.”