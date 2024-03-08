Marie Curie is calling for fun and funky fundraisers in Warwickshire to go yellow this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundraising events such as a yellow dress up day at work, or a yellow themed bake sale, help Marie Curie’s care and support reach every mum and dad, every brother and sister, every partner or friend, everyone – whatever the illness.

The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their iconic daffodil pins and donate to the end-of-life charity through the month of March to help Marie Curie deliver its expert end of life care and support.

Marie Curie's flagship fundraiser, supported by headline partner Superdrug, raises much needed funds for Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals to provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home.

Go Yellow Day

It also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year supporters helped the charity provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Rachael Ryan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Warwickshire said:

“We’re looking to paint Warwickshire yellow this March and need everyone to help us and get involved by hosting dress up days, bake sales, or any other fun and colourful fundraising events they can think of.

“We’re now in our 38th year of the Great Daffodil Appeal but every year we are overwhelmed by the creativity and dedication of our wonderful supporters who fundraise for us.

“By going yellow and fundraising for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, Warwickshire locals will be helping us to deliver vital services to those people with any illness they are likely to die from and their loved ones.

“If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you, after all, yellow is the new black.”