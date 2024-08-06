Martin Lawson. Picture supplied.

We at the Courier are deeply saddened by the news that our former editor Martin Lawson died over the weekend.

Martin, who died suddenly at the age of 76, was an award-winning journalist and newspaper editor who made a significant contribution to the local community throughout his adult life.

From his early days as a trainee reporter with the Rugby Advertiser, to his eventual editorship for more than 30 years of its sister newspaper the Leamington Courier, he enjoyed a long career which brought him into contact with many people across the local community and visiting dignitaries.

He told great stories about his encounters, including meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Warwick Castle, and being seated next to Margaret Thatcher at a dinner event.

Born in Dundee in 1948, to Wing Commander Edward Lawson and Mrs Betty Lawson (nee Soutar) his father’s career in the RAF saw him and his elder brother Barry, move dozens of times across the UK and abroad, including spending time as a teenager in the Yemen in the Middle East.

His first brush with journalism came soon after birth, when he hit the headlines as the first baby boy in Scotland to be given pioneering full blood transfusion treatment, for the otherwise potentially fatal Rhesus disease.

His staunch belief in fairness and the rights of the common man, was demonstrated from school age with a successful campaign to abolish the right of sixth formers to cane pupils at his boarding school, King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth.

It was also here that his love of sport was formed, and he captained both the school tennis and football teams.

Martin started as a junior reporter on the Rugby Advertiser, his talent soon took him north again to the Doncaster Evening News and then to the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, where he became a features writer. In 1974, he was appointed deputy editor of the Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire Observer at Leighton Buzzard, becoming the youngest editor in Britain two years later, a post he held for three years before returning to Warwickshire at the Leamington Courier as editor in 1979.

He took on a number of additional management responsibilities for EMAP and then Johnston Press over the subsequent years, becoming

Group Editor and winning several awards for The Courier.

He retired as Editor of the Leamington Courier in 2010.

A proud Scotsman, he often wore his kilt for special occasions, including weddings and Burns Night festivities, even after his career took him south of the border to Rugby, where he met and married his lifelong partner Eileen in 1971.

They went on to have three children and six grandchildren.

As a literary man, he devoured books, theatre and films, as well as having a passion for newspapers and journalism.

He volunteered throughout his life in a number of guises - as a school governor and at hundreds of village events and fundraisers.

At the time of his death he and Eileen were committee members of the Leamington & Warwick branch of Cancer Research and an active member of Action Medical Research, of which Eileen was a founder member of the Ryton-on-Dunsmore branch, more than 40 years ago.

His love of travel took him and Eileen across the globe, enabling him to indulge in his passion for exploring other cultures and their foods - expanding his excellent culinary skills at home.

Above all else, his passion and joy was his family. He was always there to help, and was relied on by many across the extended family for advice and support; which he always gave with great thought, care and sensitivity.

He loved nothing more than spending long evenings at the dining table, glass of wine in hand, debating, or telling and listening to stories and jokes.

He is survived by Eileen, his three children, James, Rachel and Tom, grandchildren, Harriet, Madeline, Jonty, Beatrix, Eleanor and Georgia, and his brother Barry.

*** Peter Ormerod, started at the Courier on long-term work experience in 2000.

Martin gave him his first job in journalism as a trainee reporter in 2001.

He went on to become chief reporter, deputy news editor and finally news editor, before leaving in 2009.

He now writes the Courier's entertainment pages.

Paying tribute to his former editor, Peter said: “Martin was an extraordinary man.

"He deserves to be remembered as a titan of local news, someone who played a significant role in the life of Leamington and beyond over a great many years.“There is a certain stereotype attached to the role of newspaper editor - you tend to think of shouty, swaggering, opinionated men who crave influence and power, and who enjoy nothing more than berating some poor underling.

"But Martin could hardly have been more different.

"He was enigmatic, slight but tough, somewhat mercurial, barely ever raising his voice - which meant that when he did, you listened.

"I worked with him closely for eight years, and his political views remained to me a mystery.

"He loathed pomposity, pretentiousness and self-regard.

"And he placed enormous trust in his staff: when he was my boss, we were a young team, but we were treated like veteran reporters, given freedom to pursue stories and hold to account whomever we needed to.

"Perhaps he sometimes regretted this - after one investigation went a little too far, he had to collect me from the police - but it usually made for lively reading. He tolerated and forgave; quietly, he inspired.

"Many of my colleagues from that time have gone on to successful careers within journalism, the wider media industry and beyond.

"Martin's part in these personal stories is undoubtedly sizeable, and his influence has spread far, wide and deep.

"In journalism alone, there are former trainees of his who have gone on to work for everything from the Daily Mail to the Guardian and the Daily Telegraph to the Daily Mirror, as well as the BBC and ITV.

"At least one has set up her own successful national publication.

"Others strive to keep alive his legacy in local news.“In some respects, he gave little of himself away - yet there is so much else one could say.

"I have never known anyone like him - there was steel and sparkle, the morose and the mischievous.

"He told me he went into journalism so he could write - he liked writing that was clear, brisk and precise, sprinkled lightly with imagination and wit.

"I owe to him my career; many others will owe him far more.

"It was a privilege to work for him and with him.

"A diminutive man, a towering figure.”

*** John Howes, deputy editor of the Leamington Courier Series between 1997 and 2009, said: “I am saddened to hear the news of Martin’s death. He was an inspirational leader, totally committed to the integrity and value of local journalism.

"He thought very deeply about every word and punctuation mark that went into making a local newspaper, and how we could reflect and shape our local community for the better.

"The 1990s and early 2000s saw us produce some fantastic, award-winning papers, often in excess of 200 pages a week.“On a personal level, he was always supportive, friendly, and deeply sympathetic when anyone was going through a difficult time.

"He could be incredibly frustrating sometimes, especially when we were waiting for him to finish his comment column as deadline loomed, but we always knew it would be elegantly written, often witty, and full of common sense.

"His contribution to regional journalism has been enormous and it was a privilege to have worked with him.”