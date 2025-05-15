May half-term adventures with the National Trust in Warwickshire

Charlecote Park vista (photo from the National Trust and Jana Eastwood)

National Trust sites across Warwickshire have a fun-packed programme of family activities planned for the forthcoming May half-term

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upton House and Gardens is hosting Twinkle Star Trees, a fun craft activity inspired by the Chelsea Porcelain Urania, the Muse of Astronomy in the house’s collection.

This will run from May 26 to 30 between 11am and 2pm.

Normal admission applies and the cost of the sessions are £2 per child, with all materials and guidance provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A view across the moat towards the Family Range at Baddesley Clinton. Photo by National Trust Images/James Beck.

Charlecote Park is hosting a Bee Detective trail Families can follow the trail, learn about bees’

waggle dance and flower pollination, play games and collect letters to find out what the busy bee is called.

The event is free event (normal admission to Charlecote applies) with no need to book.

Simply turn up during opening hours.

Inside Upton House. Credit: National Trust

From winding paths through woodland to wide open spaces, Packwood House and Gardens is a great place for a family day out this May half-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head over to the welly walk and have a go at den building, stepping logs and bird spotting before returning for a picnic on the tennis lawn, surrounded by Packwood’s beautiful gardens.

Families can join the Coughton Court team for an outdoor adventure.

With an ancient bluebell woodland and a natural play area to get muddy in, little ones can let off steam while discovering how many animals can be spotted in the gardens with The Creatures of Coughton booklet.

Little ones can have a go at cloud watching, creating wild art, make friends with a bug and see how many of the '50 things to do before you're 11¾' can be ticked off at Baddesley Clinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baddesley’s spring gardens are bursting with colour, the second-hand bookshop is stocked with something for everyone, and there is plenty of delicious soft scoop ice cream to enjoy in the sunshine.

Families can also visit the soon-to-be opened 14th-century former Carthusian monastery at the Coventry Charterhouse in the heart of the city, which will be cared for by the National Trust in a new partnership with Historic Coventry Trust from May 21.

Explore the medieval architecture and rare wall paintings and join the Festival of Blossom.

Families can celebrate nature's confetti in the garden and have a go at blossom origami and flower crafts.