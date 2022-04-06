Mayor of war-ravaged Ukrainian city praises Rugbeians after truckloads of vital supplies arrive from our town

Organisers at the warehouse as they gather and sort donations for the third delivery.

On the second day of the attack on Ukraine a group of generous Rugbeians connected through Facebook and began organising a collection of everything from tinned food to power banks.

Organisers Magda Domska, Michalina Gorna, Anna Bobinska-Fratczak and Lukasz Lopata said they were determined to do something – and they sprung into action.

The plan was to hold a collection of an array of supplies so that they could be transported to Poland and, from there, over the border and into the areas of Ukraine where they are needed most.

Organiser Michalina Gorna sorting donations for the previous collection.

For the first collection, they used one of their homes to store donations – but the project was stepped up to an industrial scale when a firm named Ward Hi Tech allowed to the group the use of a warehouse in Tripontium Business Centrum, just outside Rugby.

Nigel of Rugby firm Removal Solutions Ltd. was also instrumental in ensuring the second collection was far more substantial, allowing the use of his business space to be used as a drop-off point for donations before being transported to the Tripontium Business Centrum warehouse to be sorted.

Magda Domska, one of the organisers, said: “Our first collection was done without any organization, and it ended with a huge success.

"The second collection was already more organized and the gifts were successfully delivered to their destination once again.

"This time we know exactly what we are doing.

"We want to collect the most necessary things there at the front, not only for the army, but also for the civilians who stayed there and fight for each day.”

Magda explained that the second collection saw 28 pallets of supplies gathered in the warehouse – enough to fill up a full-size lorry.

For the second collection, a Polish driver who had come to Britain to deliver mushrooms filled his truck with the donations for his return journey.

Once in Poland the donations were handed to the Mewa group – a Polish organisation helping Ukrainians.

Brave lorry drivers then transported the supplies over the border, driving through dangerous conditions to transport them to the areas which need them most.

Fellow organiser Anna Bobinska-Fratczak said: “Each of the deliveries have messages from Rugby on them, and the group sends us photos so we can see each part of the journey.

"On the last delivery the mayor of Lutsk thanked Rugby, and said we had sent the best delivery they’d had.”

And a third collection is now being organised.

Because of the great risks involved in transporting the supplies through a warzone – and the logistical effort involved, there is a very specific list of donations required.

You can full the full list – and find all the details regarding making a donation – by visiting: www.facebook.com/magda.miszok.5/posts/7514199861930989