Measures installed to "greatly improve" energy efficiency of council building in Kenilworth

Solar panels on the roof of Jubilee House in Kenilworth. Credit: Warwick District Council

A range of measures have been installed at Jubilee House in Kenilworth to “greatly improve” the building’s energy efficiency.

Built in the 1960s, the building was found to have poor levels of insulation and was greatly in need of improvement.

Warwick District Council’s (WDC) assets team identified measures required to improve the thermal efficiency of the building, including roof insulation, new double-glazed windows and solar panels.

The measures are expected to reduce the building’s heat demand by up to 40 per cent and reduce carbon emissions by 21 tonnes per year.

Councillor Lowell Williams, portfolio holder for decarbonisation, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of the council’s buildings is a key strategic priority of WDC.

"I’m pleased to see that these measures have improved the fabric of Jubilee House for many years to come.

“With our Low Cost, Low Carbon energy programme we’re striving to lower energy bills and carbon emissions from buildings across the district.”

For more information about the programme visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/lowcostlowcarbon