Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
33 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
41 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Medieval knights to feature at King Charles III coronation event in Leamington

The knights will be part of the large event taking place at the Pump Room Gardens in the town centre on Saturday May 6.

By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST

Medieval knights will be a feature of a big event taking place in Leamington to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III next month.

The event will take place at the Pump Room Gardens in the town centre on Saturday May 6 from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a large screen showing the Coronation live with free kids’ workshops, a dog show, family activities and much more.

Most Popular
Medieval Knights will feature at the event in Leamington to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture credit: Lewis Copson.Medieval Knights will feature at the event in Leamington to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture credit: Lewis Copson.
Medieval Knights will feature at the event in Leamington to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture credit: Lewis Copson.

Acts throughout the day will celebrate the best of British music and include the Royal Brass Band, Big Sing Choir, Hannah Woof and Generations.

Vince & The Residents will performing an energetic, fun, musical experience for people of all ages to close the day.

Kate Livingston, the director of the event which is being organised by Warwick District Council and Leamington Town Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring this celebration to the town.

"As one of only a handful of locations in the UK that can boast Royal patronage, we want to do our bit in making sure the King’s Coronation is properly celebrated with everyone in our community”.

Medieval Knights will feature at the celebration event for the Coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture by Lewis Copson.Medieval Knights will feature at the celebration event for the Coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture by Lewis Copson.
Medieval Knights will feature at the celebration event for the Coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture by Lewis Copson.
Read More
Leamington History Group looks back at coronation celebrations in the town

Visitors are welcome to bring their very own picnics treats to feed the family in the park.

There will also be food vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to bring camping chairs or blankets and settle in for the day.

The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.
The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.

Those with specific access or mobility needs can contact the event organisers via Facebook event to make sure they are catered for.

Find The King’s Coronation Celebration Leamington Spa on Facebook.

Related topics:Charles IIILeamingtonCoronationKate LivingstonResidentsWarwick District Council