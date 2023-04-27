Medieval knights to feature at King Charles III coronation event in Leamington

The knights will be part of the large event taking place at the Pump Room Gardens in the town centre on Saturday May 6.

Medieval knights will be a feature of a big event taking place in Leamington to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III next month.

The event will take place at the Pump Room Gardens in the town centre on Saturday May 6 from 10am to 5pm.

There will be a large screen showing the Coronation live with free kids’ workshops, a dog show, family activities and much more.

Medieval Knights will feature at the event in Leamington to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Leamington on May 6. Picture credit: Lewis Copson.

Acts throughout the day will celebrate the best of British music and include the Royal Brass Band, Big Sing Choir, Hannah Woof and Generations.

Vince & The Residents will performing an energetic, fun, musical experience for people of all ages to close the day.

Kate Livingston, the director of the event which is being organised by Warwick District Council and Leamington Town Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to bring this celebration to the town.

"As one of only a handful of locations in the UK that can boast Royal patronage, we want to do our bit in making sure the King’s Coronation is properly celebrated with everyone in our community”.

Visitors are welcome to bring their very own picnics treats to feed the family in the park.

There will also be food vendors.

Visitors are encouraged to bring camping chairs or blankets and settle in for the day.

The Pump Room Gardens in Leamington will be the venue for The King’s Coronation Celebration event in the town on Saturday May 6.

Those with specific access or mobility needs can contact the event organisers via Facebook event to make sure they are catered for.

