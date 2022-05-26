Meet Archie the loving ‘dialysis buddy’ cat from Leamington who is up for a national award

Maddy Warren , with her pet cat Archie, who is nominated in the 'Most Caring Cat' category in this year's Cats Protection National Cat Awards, sponsored by Purina. Picture date: Friday May 13, 2022, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

A loving Leamington cat is up for a national award in recognition for being the puuuurfect ‘dialysis buddy’ for his owner.

Ten-year-old Archie was selected as a finalist for Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards 2022 in recognition of the support he gives to owner Maddy Warren, who has been on dialysis for 23 years after developing kidney failure aged 14.

The treatment means Maddy needs to connect herself to a home dialysis machine five times a week, during which she’s unable to move more than a few steps away for up to seven hours.

Maddy said: “I’m very positive about my dialysis and feel lucky that it keeps me alive, but there’s no denying it is a burden too.

"Having Archie around makes it so much better for me – he’ll cuddle up close to me and arrange himself around the blood tubes connected to the needles.

“I do my dialysis at night and even though the machine is noisy and often sounds various alarms and bleeps, he chooses to stay with me throughout.

"It’s a comfort to not be alone, and he somehow manages to balance being incredibly funny with bringing a sense of calm. It’s just what I need during those long hours.

“What’s remarkable is that Archie seems to instinctively know when I’m doing the more complex parts of dialysis – the connecting and disconnecting, which needs to be sterile.

"When I’m doing this, he’ll move away and give me space, and as soon as everything in in place, he’ll be over for a cuddle.

"He’s never even tempted to touch or play with the machine itself, he leaves it all well alone.”

“He really is the most incredible dialysis buddy and I’m so grateful to have him.”

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards is an annual celebration of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.

The awards ceremony will take place in London on August 4.